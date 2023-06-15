An incident like Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar can happen in Patna too! Know what is the condition of the city’s coaching centers

Patna. The fire incident at Sanskriti Coaching Center in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday at 12 noon has shaken the coaching institutes and fire department of Patna. There is also a fear among the fire officials that an incident like Mukherjee Nagar might happen in Patna. According to the information, the fire department has started preparing to issue an instruction regarding fire safety in coaching institutes on Friday. Not only this, as soon as the instructions are issued, the fire team will conduct audit in the coaching institutes soon and action will be taken against the coaching institutes which do not have fire safety system.

Coaching hubs at Khazanchi Road, Musallahpur Haat, Bhikhana Pahari and Rampur

Naya Tola, Ramna Road, Bhikhana Pahadi, Musallahpur Haat, Bazar Samiti and Rampur Nahar Road, which are among the coaching hubs of the capital, do not have a single institution in which it is safe in any sense for the students studying there to stay. Especially in the event of a fire, it is very difficult to get out of the coaching centers running in the old buildings. However, neither any coaching operator seems to be alert about the safety of the students, nor do the parents have any kind of concern. Classes for thousands of children are going on in each and every coaching institute. Not only this, there are dozens of coaching institutes in one campus and the way out is also the same. Every day lakhs of children are studying in such a system.

In 2019, there was a fire in a building in which two coaching institutes used to run.

In 2019, a fierce fire broke out in a market located on Khazanchi Road, in which two big coaching institutes were also there. There was chaos all around after the fire, after which the fire fighting team also audited the coaching institutes. Along with this, an awareness program was also run. On the other hand, taking lessons from the fire incident in the coaching institute in Surat, the Fire Headquarters has directed to complete the fire audit of the coaching institutes and hospitals located in urban areas across the state. Not only this, the senior officers of the fire department had given instructions to all the fire officers and had also directed to submit the report after conducting fire audit of the coaching institutes within four days.

Awareness class to save from fire will run in coaching institutes

District Commandant of Fire Department, Manoj Kumar Nat said that awareness class will be run in coaching institutes for prevention of fire. For this, discussions have been held with the coaching association before. This time emphasis will be laid on conducting awareness class after meeting. At the same time, instructions will be issued for the audit of coaching institutes and investigation will be done. If any lapse related to fire safety is found during the audit, then action will be taken against those coaching institutes.