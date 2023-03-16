March 16 - BLiTZ. The International Commission of the United Nations Organization conducted an investigation into the events in Ukraine and did not find any signs of genocide in them. This statement was made by the head of the Commission, Eric Mese.

Today the commission published the report. It said that the Russian Federation had violated international humanitarian law, as well as human rights in Nezalezhnaya. However, no signs of genocide were found.

“We did not find that a genocide took place on the territory of Ukraine,” Mese told reporters.

Recall that the Russian Federation has been conducting NWO in Ukraine for more than a year. The main tasks of the special operation are the protection of civilians and the liberation of Donbass.