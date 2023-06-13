An invitation was sent to PM Modi by the temple trust regarding the pran prestige of Ramlala

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction: On January 22, 2024, an invitation was sent to PM Modi by the Ram Mandir Trust regarding the worship of Ramlala Virajman in Ayodhya, regarding which no response has been received from the Prime Minister’s Office. This information was given by the Ram Mandir Trust. In fact, Ramlala’s life will be consecrated on January 22 in Ayodhya, the city of Shri Ram, for which preparations are on. January 22, 2024 is the date on which the wait of crores of devotees to visit the Ram temple will end. This will be the day when Lord Ramlala will sit in the sanctum sanctorum. At the time of Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala, temples in all regions of the country will be decorated, at some places the Pran Pratishtha program to be held in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will also be shown in a virtual way at different places of the country.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOPLhU33X7I) Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction news