An uncontrollable truck overturned and fell into the river in MP’s Datia, five dead, 12 injured

Datia, 28 June (Hindustan Times). In Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, a speeding mini truck went uncontrolled near the under-construction bridge on Wednesday morning in village Buhara under Bhander police station area and overturned and fell into the river. It is being told that there were about 54 people in the mini truck. Five people have died in the accident, while two people have been seriously injured.

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations. All the bodies have been taken out from the river. Three children are also included in the dead. At the same time, 12 people have been injured, in which two seriously injured have been admitted to the hospital. Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

According to the police, the people of village Bilheti were returning from Jatara in Tikamgarh in a mini truck to attend a wedding ceremony. The truck was returning with a wedding procession and the bride was also in it. The construction work of a bridge over the river was going on near village Buhara. On Wednesday morning around 6:00 am, the truck returning with the wedding procession went uncontrolled near the bridge and broke the railing and fell into the river. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation. On getting the information, police and administrative officers including SDOP Karnik Srivastava reached the spot. Police took out the people in the truck from the river with the help of divers.

SDOP Karnik Srivastava told that the truck was passing through a culvert near the under-construction bridge on the river bank, where it overturned uncontrollably due to the presence of river water. Five people have died in the accident, while 12 people have been injured. The injured have been admitted to hospital. Two of these people have been admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

He said that the deceased have been identified as Pancho Bai (65) wife Jagannath, Prashant (18) son Radhacharan Khatik, three-year-old Gunjan daughter Dilip Khatik, three-year-old Ishu’s son Bharat Khatik and two-year-old Kaurav’s son Bharat Khatik. Police have registered the case and started investigation.

Datia Collector Sanjay Kumar told that a family was going from Bheleti village of Gwalior to Jatara village of Tikamgarh for the daughter’s marriage. All had left on Tuesday night riding in an Eicher vehicle. A new bridge is being built over the river. A ramp was made nearby for movement. Due to the rain, one to two feet of water had come on the ramp. The truck driver tried to cross the ramp. The family also refused, but he turned unheard. The truck overturned after going some distance.

When the news of the accident reached the State Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, he spoke to the officers and instructed them to speed up the rescue work and provide all possible help to the victim’s families. Expressing grief over the accident, he said that the Chief Minister has announced an aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the five deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in the truck overturning incident.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said through a tweet that the sad news has been received about the sudden death of five people in the unfortunate incident of a loading vehicle falling into water while passing over a drain near village Buhara in Datia district. I am in constant touch with the local administration and the search is on for those who are missing. The family of those who died in this unfortunate incident will be given financial assistance of Rs.4 lakh each by the government and proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured.