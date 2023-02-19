An unknown person opened fire on the street in Krivoy Rog in Ukraine

A man opened fire on the street in the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. This was reported on Saturday, February 18, by the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua.

The circumstances and reasons for the shooting are unknown. Official law enforcement agencies have not yet commented on the incident. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident.

It is noted that the man stopped the car, got out of it and opened fire. The unidentified person then got back into the car and drove away. At that moment, there was another person next to him.

According to local communities, the shooter has been detained at the moment. An investigation is underway.

Earlier, on December 27, it was reported about the shooting at a protest in Kyiv. During the demonstration, local residents complained about the power outage. Police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the gunmen.