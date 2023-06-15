An unknown vehicle ran over a brother and sister in Aurangabad, angry relatives protested by blocking the road

Aurangabad. On Thursday evening, on Nabinagar-Barun main road of Barun police station area, near Anicut Nursery, a speeding unknown vehicle collided with a painful death of brother and sister. The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old son Armaan Kumar and 15-year-old daughter Simran Kumari of Amrit Chaudhary, resident of Artery Gola of Barun police station area.

were going to market

Regarding the incident, Saket Kumar, the cousin of the deceased told that both the siblings were going from home to the market. Only then an unknown vehicle ran over both of them near Anicut Nursery, due to which both of them died on the spot. After the incident, a crowd of local citizens and villagers gathered at the spot. Angry relatives started protesting by blocking the road for compensation.

simran was a good football player

The villagers allege that the overloaded vehicles carrying ash from NTPC and NPGC company are being transported through this road 24 hours a day. Due to which the local villagers keep becoming victims of road accidents. He told that Simran was a good football player. Two years ago, after being selected from Simran district, she lived in Siwan to play football and take training. She had come to her home during the summer vacations. The father of the deceased works as a laborer to support his family.

Angry relatives demanded no entry

Regarding the incident, Indu Devi, chairman of Barun Municipal Council, told that the incident of death of brother and sister is very sad. He talked about getting compensation as soon as possible under disaster relief. Told that a correspondence was made to the District Magistrate a few days ago, in which, while banning overloaded vehicles, it was mentioned that big vehicles and ash carrying vehicles should not ply on this road. Along with this, no entry was also demanded. He told that as before, permission should be given to drive large vehicles from 8:00 am to 6:00 am every day. No entry was being imposed the whole day. So that the villagers and students coming to the market from remote rural areas do not have to become victims of accidents.

mourning in the village

After the incident, Barun Zonal Officer Uday Pratap Singh and Barun Police Station President Shamim Ahmed reached the spot along with the team and took complete information about the incident. At the same time, the family members who were protesting were somehow persuaded and removed from there and assured of compensation under disaster relief. After the incident, the police took the body in its custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem, from where the body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem. Since the incident, the family members have been in bad condition by crying, while there is mourning in the village.

