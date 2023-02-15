Analyst Asafov did not rule out a new migration crisis in Europe – DOS

February 15, 2023, 08:32 – BLiTZ – News Earthquakes in Syria could trigger a new wave of migration to the West. Moreover, the Syrians have an extremely extensive experience in this matter. This was stated by political analyst Alexander Asafov, writes “Lenta.ru”.

According to the expert, the catastrophe in Turkey may also push people left without a home to migrate to another state in order to escape. At the same time, he noted that much depends on the leader of the country, Recep Erdogan, in this matter. Asafov suggested that the Turkish president could well create new instruments of pressure on the West, using refugees.

The analyst recalled that the Turkish side has always acted as a regulator for the flow of migrants to the eurozone, which has blackmailed Western countries many times. Now the state, in addition to this, has a trump card associated with Sweden’s membership in NATO.

In conclusion, Asafov noted that against the backdrop of the difficult situation of Turkish citizens, an uncontrolled migration wave could begin, which could turn into a real crisis, as in 2015. This will inevitably affect Europe, and most of it negatively.

