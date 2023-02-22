Analyst Baranchik linked the decision to withdraw from START with Poseidon and Burevestnik

February 22, 2023, 10:50 am – BLiTZ – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the State Duma consider a bill to suspend Russia’s participation in the START-3 Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty. This step may be associated with the creation of new weapons by Russia, says Yuri Baranchik, an expert on global geopolitics and security policy in Eurasia. MK writes about it.

Baranchik suggested that Russia could begin combat deployment of new strategic nuclear systems, including the Poseidon multipurpose ocean-going system with 2-megaton nuclear torpedoes, as well as the land-based, nuclear-powered, unlimited-range cruise missile Burevestnik.

Baranchik noted that these new systems do not fit into the current START Treaty, and it needs to be supplemented.

“There is almost no writing about her now. But that doesn’t mean the work isn’t going on. We also need to somehow discuss how to take it into account in the START with all the ensuing consequences, ”said Baranchik.

The political scientist stressed that Russia will not be the first to start testing nuclear weapons, but will do so if the United States conducts such tests.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.