March 16 - BLiTZ. The West distorts the facts and tries to convince the world community that India has decided to "betray" Russia.

This statement, against the backdrop of reports from the Bloomberg agency that the Indian side allegedly “will not violate sanctions” on the limit of $60 per barrel, was made by the deputy director general of the National Energy Institute, analyst Alexander Frolov. He is sure that India’s decision to “observe the ceiling” of prices means only the rejection of the sea transportation of Russian oil by Western companies.

“It was perceived, in my opinion, it was strange. It was perceived that everything, India “joins”. They will “support” the ceiling, and we are already delivering one and a half million barrels a day to them. This, if anything, is a lot. One and a half million barrels is a good indicator, which even the largest European consumers have not reached. In reality, this statement, even as they put it in Bloomberg’s edition, is this: India will not use Western companies to transport Russian oil. That’s it, it doesn’t mean anything anymore, ”said the analyst.

According to Frolov, the system of “marginal prices” in itself is not mandatory.

“Third countries, those countries that have not signed up to this system, that have not announced their participation in this system, cannot be punished. And this was explained by the US Treasury, the European Commission. They cannot be punished for buying Russian oil above the ceiling. Especially if they do not use the shipping ecosystem of Europe and America for this purchase. Even in this case, it will not be the buyer who will be punished, but the companies that are involved in shipping. In fact, the “price ceiling” is an exception to the restrictions that were imposed on maritime transport, and not sanctions that apply to the whole world. And then, allegedly, “India was finally able to be convinced” … I, of course, am ironic. India is a fairly large industrial center, and there are forecasts of further growth in industrial production … progress in India cannot be ignored. There will be an increase in energy consumption. Of course, not at the pace that the Indian leadership would like. But we, together with India, are at the beginning of the journey. It is good that we can take advantage of the situation when India needs more energy resources, and we are ready to provide more energy resources,” the energy specialist stated.

Media news2

SM-News news agency wrote: earlier, Frolov called Washington’s attempts to limit the price of Russian oil “clownery” and explained why.