Analysts called the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max was $464. This was reported on February 13 by the analytical company Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max parts cost only 3.7% more than the previous model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The most expensive components are the OLED screen and the processor, which each account for 20% of the cost of the device. In second place is the cellular communication module (13%). On the third – cameras (11%). Other parts account for 36%.

As analysts noted, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the price of the Apple A16 Bionic processor, the screen with the Always-On Display function and cameras have risen in the new model. While the communication module, on the contrary, began to cost Apple 1% cheaper.

At the same time, Apple components account for 22% of the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These include touch controls, power control circuits, and some communication components.

Earlier, on February 5, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to release a completely new smartphone model – Ultra, which will be more expensive than the iPhone Pro Max. At the moment, it is not known how this premium model will differ from other iPhones. However, agency sources say it will likely feature an improved camera, a faster chip and an even larger display. More modern features could also be added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

