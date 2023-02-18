Analysts called the cost of the most expensive house in Russia

Analysts “Avito Real Estate” on February 18 listed “Izvestia” lots with the most expensive houses and apartments in Russia.

Analysts noted that the most expensive residence in Russia is located in the Moscow region in the village of Bolshoye Sareevo on Rublevo-Uspenskoye Highway and will cost buyers 2,616,733,000 rubles.

For this money, five bedrooms with individual bathrooms and walk-in closets are available. In addition, inside there is a hammam, a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a living room with panoramic windows and a fireplace. The house is surrounded by forest and there is a river on the plot.

Another residence is located in the cottage village of Deauville in the Moscow region. It is sold for 2,242,914,000 rubles and has an area of ​​2164 sq. m. Inside there are six bedrooms, an office, a library and a SPA zone. There is a garage for four cars.

For the same 2,242,914,000 rubles, you can buy a house with an area of ​​2,500 square meters. m in the suburban village of Borodki. Inside the house there is a cinema hall, a wine cellar and a room for a personal driver. Future owners will be able to use the swimming pool, hammam and gym. On the second floor there is a recreation area with a fireplace and an office, from where there is access to the roof. Landscaping has been completed on a plot of 105 acres.

In Moscow, on Prechistenskaya Embankment, a penthouse is for sale for 1,166,315,280 rubles. It occupies the entire fifth and technical floors. Inside, five bedrooms with their own bathrooms are distributed over two floors. Three bedrooms – on the first floor, two – on the second floor.

Analysts also found another option with a five-room apartment with a total area of ​​650 sq.m. on Prechistenka street in Moscow. Housing in the style of classicism and with panoramic views of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior will cost 950 million rubles. Italian marble, semi-precious stones, genuine leather were used in the decoration of the apartment. The house is guarded around the clock.

The day before it was reported that the price of the cheapest apartment in Russia, available for purchase in February 2023, amounted to 55 thousand rubles.