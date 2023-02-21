HomeNewsAnalysts reported more than...

Analysts reported more than 53 million units of automotive vehicles in the Russian Federation

By News Desk

As of January 1, 2023, 53.86 million vehicles were registered in Russia. Such data was provided on February 21 by the analytical agency “Autostat”.

At the same time, the agency says, 81% of this number (45.39 million) are passenger cars. In second place in terms of volume is the segment of light commercial vehicles. It occupies almost 8% in the Russian vehicle fleet or 4.22 million copies. Trucks are in third place with 7% or 3.72 million registered vehicles.

“Further, in accordance with the volumes, motorcycles and motor vehicles follow (2.13 million units; about 4%). And the smallest segment is buses (0.41 million units), whose share is about 1%, ”conclude the agency.

A day earlier, Avtostat experts noted a trend towards a growing share of Chinese car brands in Russia. Chinese trucks are in particular demand among Russian motorists: for the second time this year, the share of Chinese trucks approached 56%. And weekly, this number is increasing.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

In the passenger car segment, Russian motorists also prefer Chinese models: in the seventh week, the share of “Chinese” there was 37.8%. In buses, this share was 13%, in LCV – only 1.5%.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: