Anand Mahindra Tweet: Anand Mahindra shared his photo made of AI, told the future scary

Anand Mahindra Tweet: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is discussed everywhere these days. People are engaged in getting various types of work done with the tools equipped with AI. Some tools are answering the questions of the users, while some are so capable that they are molding the thinking of the users in the form of a picture. The owner of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has also been greatly impressed by one such feat of AI and he has also expressed his views on social media regarding this. Anand Mahindra has also told the future regarding AI as scary.

The account Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance) posted a series of AI-generated images on Twitter. It also includes an AI-generated picture of Anand Mahindra playing Holi. Anand Mahindra is in awe of this picture and after seeing it he wrote- Well this AI artist has done a hilarious job on ‘my’ Holi celebrations. I guess I should ask them to create ‘memories’ of all the places I visited on my bucket list. At least I would have been there, done that, in fact it just reminded me how AI can so easily create fake images and fake news, not for entertainment purposes. This is going to be a scary future.

