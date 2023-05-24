Anand Mohan reached to meet CM Nitish Kumar, for the first time after his release from jail these issues were discussed for half an hour

Patna. Former MP Anand Mohan, who recently came out of jail after serving life sentence, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. This is his first meeting with the Chief Minister after his release from jail. There has been a meeting between the two leaders for about half an hour. While there has been a storm in the politics of Bihar after his release from jail, the Supreme Court has also asked the Bihar government the basis for the release of Anand Mohan. Meanwhile, Anand Mohan has reached Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence to meet him.

met for half an hour

Former MP Anand Mohan is currently present in Bihar after the marriage of his son Chetan Anand. Anand Mohan has reached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Thursday morning. Where there was a conversation between these two leaders for about half an hour. This conversation has taken place regarding the issues, at the moment this information has not been shared, but it is expected that there has been an amendment in Josh law regarding court intervention especially release from Nitish Kumar Anand Mohan and after that the matter will go to Supreme Court. Has reached the court, talks can be held regarding that also.

Was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murder

It may be known that Anand Mohan, who was serving life sentence for the murder of the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj G Krishnaiah, has been released only recently. In the murder case of the then DM G Krishnaiah of Gopalganj, Anand Mohan was earlier awarded death sentence, which was converted into life imprisonment. After being imprisoned for 14 years, by the grace of Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government has amended the law and released Anand Mohan from jail. After being released from jail, now Anand Mohan has come to meet the CM.