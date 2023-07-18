Anant Singh’s security increased in Beur Jail, 27 prisoners of Beur Jail shifted to Bhagalpur

Uproar in Beur jail, Patna police will take the accused on remand in the case of assault with the jailer-roommates. The court will be informed about the new FIR lodged against these accused, due to which now the accused will have to take bail in this case also. If anyone is on the verge of getting bail, then their difficulties have increased now, because FIR has been lodged against 32 prisoners including former MLA Anant Singh under nine serious sections of IPC. Serious allegations have also been leveled against these people for trying to get them out of police custody.

Here, the security of Anant Singh’s ward has been increased. Jail Superintendent Jitendra Kumar is probing the entire matter and will probably submit his report to the Jail IG on Wednesday. In this, there is a possibility of action being taken against other roommates as well. Roommaster Vipin Kumar Patel has been suspended for keeping the barrack open. Jail Administration has shifted 27 prisoners to Bhagalpur Jail, as it is feared in the FIR that this incident was done to disturb the Jail Administration and in future also these people may do something similar. can execute.

FIR in these sections of IPC

147- Attacking someone

Section 149 – Assault with intent to cause hurt in group

323 – Simple assault

341- Wrongfully stopping someone

353- Obstruction in government work

Section 337 – Prejudice to the safety of human life

Section 225 – Attempt to escape from police custody

427- Harming someone

504 – disturbing the peace

27 prisoners of Beur kept in camp and central jail of Bhagalpur

27 out of 31 prisoners accused in the case of open lock of former MLA Anant Singh’s barrack in Patna’s Beur Jail and assault with jailer-roommates have been shifted to Bhagalpur camp and central jail. He was brought to Bhagalpur under tight security on Monday after the administrative action that took place late on Monday evening. Out of the 27 prisoners brought, 13 prisoners have been shifted to Shaheed Jubba Sahni Central Jail (Central Jail) and 14 to Special Central Jail (Camp Jail) on the orders of the Prisons Department.

The prisoners shifted to Shaheed Jubba Sahni Central Jail include Kanhaiya Singh, Baldev Singh, Sahil Raj alias Sahil Raj Sharma, Neeraj Kumar alias Badshah, Rikesh Kumar alias Rinkesh, Sunny Kumar, Sajan Kumar, Mo Firoz, Gautam Kumar (father Chhedi Rai). , Gautam Kumar (father Awadhesh Singh), Ganga Gautam, Raju Kumar and Shivam Kumar Sharma. On the other hand, the prisoners shifted to the Special Central Jail include 9 undertrials and 5 convicted prisoners. Both the jail managements told that the prisoners have been kept in very secure cells.

what is the matter

Anant Singh was sitting with about 50 to 60 supporters on dharna in Beur Jail. During this, the supporters shouted slogans against the jail administration and also expressed the possibility of their murder. The protest was almost over. Despite this, the former MLA continued to sit on the dharna. They were forcibly removed from the dharna. As soon as an attempt was made to remove Anant Singh, the supporters in his presence used sticks and rods on the warders, in which four warders were injured. During this, the security personnel and warders also used lathis, in which some supporters of the former MLA were also licked. This incident continued from 7:50 am to around 10 am. On this matter, on the orders of the DM, one or two warders have been suspended for not closing the ward of the former MLA. At the same time, an FIR has been registered against the prisoners who created ruckus. Along with this, action is being taken to send 31 prisoners to another jail.

Crazy bell rang many times

There was a stampede in the jail during the incident. Seeing this, the crazy bell rang many times. After ringing the crazy bell, the prison security personnel locked all the prisoners and prisoners in the ward. Security was increased outside the jail. All the towers were checked by the security personnel. The visitors were removed from the main gate. Security arrangements were made inside and outside the jail. As soon as the information about the case was received, Jail IG, Assistant Jail IG, SDO, Phulwari SDPO reached Beur Jail along with a large number of police force. Apart from this, the police of many police stations including Beur, Phulwarisharif, Ramakrishna Nagar reached the jail.