Andrey Kamenok, the owner of KAZ Group of Companies, took part in a working meeting with the Governor of the Kursk Region

February 21, 2023, 09:00 – BLiTZ – News

On the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Governor of the Kursk Region Roman Starovoit held a working meeting with the Chairman of the Presidium of the All-Russian Organization “Officers of Russia” Hero of Russia Major General Sergei Lipov, the head of the regional public organization “Honor and Courage” Alexander Vasiliev and the owner of the group of companies “Kursk Battery Plant” Andrei Kamenok. Issues of establishing closer interaction between the region’s leadership and public organizations and business representatives of the region were discussed.

“The Kursk region, due to its border status, acutely feels the tension due to the irresponsible actions of the neighboring state. At the same time, we see support from the President, the Ministry of Defense, other executive and legislative bodies, regions of Russia and federal public organizations,” Roman Starovoit emphasized.

Sergey Lipovoy thanked the leadership of the Kursk Region and the Kursk Battery Plant for the invitation to talk and spoke about the work carried out by the Russian Officers Organization to support military personnel, volunteers, and mobilized citizens who are at the forefront of the fight against nationalists. He also focused on the importance of continuing work on the military-patriotic education of the younger generation and the active participation of “Officers of Russia” in it.

Assistant to the Chairman of the Russian Union of Veterans Alexander Vasiliev spoke about the activities of the regional public organization “Honor and Courage”. He arrived in the city with a pleasant mission – to present the medal “Special Forces of Russia” to Kursk people – employees and military personnel, volunteers and veterans who distinguished themselves in the performance of combat missions in the North Caucasus region, the Syrian Arab Republic and in the zone of the special military operation in the Donbass.

The owner of KAZ Group of Companies Andrey Kamenok informed the governor of the Kursk region about the results of the plant’s activities in 2022, the social support program for the company’s employees, plans for the current year, as well as measures to support units performing tasks in the NWO zone. Separately, Andrei Vladimirovich spoke about the work carried out at the KAZ Group of Companies with the families of the defenders of the Fatherland who were injured while performing service and combat missions. “No one will be left without our attention, we will keep jobs and social guarantees for these people,” A. Kamenok emphasized.

Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit presented letters of thanks to the heads of public organizations. The work of the leadership of the Kursk Battery Plant for assistance in organizing humanitarian convoys to the Donetsk People’s Republic also did not go unnoticed – by the decision of the Russian Union of Veterans, the owner of the enterprise, Andrey Kamenok, was awarded the medal of the veteran organization “For Strengthening the Commonwealth”. The award was presented by the assistant to the chairman of the Russian Union of Veterans Alexander Vasiliev.