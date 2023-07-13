Angered by Trinamool’s attack, newly elected BJP applicant reaches BDO office to return his certificate

Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: BJP candidate Vimla Sarkar, who won the number 129 constituency of Budbud Gram Panchayat of Galsi in East Burdwan district of West Bengal, reached the BDO office to return her election certificate. But could not return the certificate due to the closure of the BDO office. . The BJP leader alleges that the Trinamool has been vandalizing the houses of ordinary people and BJP supporters since last night in Budbud Sukantpally area from where I got elected.

Trinamool ransacked in the area

The BJP supporter alleges that Trinamool Congress attacked and ransacked. Atrocities on common people have started. Therefore, I have decided that the election certificate should be returned. I do not want any harm to come to the people of his constituency. The one who belongs to the ruling party should be declared the winner, then maybe the public will be saved from harassment. The opinion of the people here is not important. Their safety is more important. She wants to live as a normal citizen.

High Court’s scathing comment on Mamta Banerjee government – State failed to provide security to the people, said this on the election result

Trinamool’s interference on Budbud Gram Panchayat

She came into politics thinking that she would serve the people. Now this did not happen. This time also Trinamool’s interference in Budbud Gram Panchayat. 18 candidates of Trinamool, 2 candidates of BJP and 2 candidates of CPM have registered victory. BJP Block President Ratan Saw alleged that Trinamool supporters attacked the houses of BJP and ordinary people in the constituency of our newly elected Vimla Sarkar. The people of the ruling party entered their counting center with the help of the police and attacked them. We have put pressure on the administration and the police to plead for the safety of the people of the area. But there is no help in this direction.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress’s landslide victory in panchayat elections ahead of Lok Sabha elections