Angry Birds mobile game to be removed from Google Play

The Angry Birds game will be removed from the Google Play app store. This was announced on February 21 on the company’s official Twitter page by the Finnish developer of computer games Rovio.

“We’ve reviewed the business case for Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and given its impact on our broad gaming portfolio, we’ve decided to remove it from the Google Play Store.” aif.ru developer message.

Fans of the game were invited to pay attention to the applications Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, Angry Birds Dream Blast and others, the channel notes. “360”.

It is noted that the game will be removed on Thursday, February 23. The downloaded game after being removed from the store will continue to work on users’ devices, clarifies “Reedus”. The company also said that the game in the App Store may be renamed Red’s First Flight.

The first version of Angry Birds was released for the iPhone on December 11, 2009.

