Angry Birds to be removed from Android app store

Angry Birds will be removed from the Android app store soon.

Finnish game developer Rovio has announced that the game will be removed from Google Play tomorrow, February 23rd.

The game installed on the device before this time will continue to function. In the App Store, it will be renamed Red’s First Flight.

This decision was made due to the “negative impact” of the original game on the rest of the Rovio line of games.

Angry Birds was released in 2009 and quickly became a cult game worldwide. Later, she had about a dozen additions and versions, two full-length animated films were shot.