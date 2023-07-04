Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case

New Delhi, 04 July (Hindustan Times). Reliance ADA (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani) Group Chairman Anil Ambani’s troubles are not taking the name of abatement. After questioning Anil Ambani, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now called his wife Tina Ambani for questioning in the FEMA case.

Official sources said on Tuesday that Tina Ambani has appeared before the ED to record her statement in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). A day before this, Anil Ambani had recorded his statement in the case registered under various sections of FEMA.

According to the information, the case in which the Enforcement Directorate is questioning the Anil Ambani couple is related to the embezzlement of Rs 814 crore. In August last year, the Income Tax Department had issued a notice to Anil Ambani under the anti-black money law for evading tax of over Rs 420 crore on undisclosed amount of over Rs 814 crore kept in two Swiss bank accounts. However, the Bombay High Court had in March ordered an interim stay on the Income Tax department’s show cause notice.