Animal Care Center to be built near Noida Airport to save state bird Sarus Crane and Blackbucks

Lucknow. To save the state bird Sarus Crane and Blackbucks, the government has set up an Animal Care Center near Noida Airport. Government of Uttar Pradesh has given Greenfield Noida in Jewar to the Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change under the Biodiversity Conservation Scheme. Work is said to start on an animal rescue and rehabilitation center in the vicinity of the international airport. Forest, Environment and Climate Change has stated a requirement of ₹4.5 crore for an animal rescue and rehabilitation center and ₹90 lakh for the development of animal wetlands in the region. The Union Environment Ministry had expressed its concern about the damage caused to the environment and disturbance to wildlife due to Noida Airport. The airport is near a wetland that is home to the state bird, the Sarus Crane and the Blackbuck.

Wildlife Institute of India did the study

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) after conducting a field study in 2019-20 suggested setting up an animal rescue and rehabilitation center near the airport. The responsibility of making this center has been given to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority. They hold stake in Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and Noida International Airport Limited Chief Executive Officer Arun Vir Singh told the media that the ministry has requested YEIDA and NIAL to take measures to protect the environment. Done. We have to start work within six months by following all the procedures. Our job is to provide five hectares of land because the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change already has five hectares of land near the airport. Apart from this, we will fund this project as per the instructions of the state government.

The temporary rehabilitation center will work for the first five years

On May 9, 2023, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary DS Mishra held a meeting with the Civil Aviation Department and other officials in Lucknow to discuss the issue. According to officials aware of the matter, the temporary rehabilitation center will function for the first five years. According to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the airport, the area has a healthy population of storks and peacocks. The report of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) states that the Sarus crane is a vulnerable species. It is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh, especially Etawah and the areas around Mainpuri, have some of the world’s largest habitats for it. Surajpur and Dhanori are two rich wetlands near Jewar, both of which are vulnerable.