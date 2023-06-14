Anjali Bajaj’s killer wanted to become a millionaire overnight with crypto currency, police will take daughter on remand

Agra. After sending Prakhar Gupta and Sheelu, involved in the shoe trader’s wife Anjali Bajaj murder case, to jail, the police is trying to remand them. Prakhar is 12th and he along with the businessman’s daughter had murdered Anjali Bajaj under a big conspiracy. During interrogation, Prakhar has told that he used to spend money in cryptocurrency. It was his dream to become a millionaire quickly through him. The 15-year-old daughter of the deceased, Anjali Bajaj, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. She has been sent to the Girl Child Protection Home in Ghaziabad.

Police searching the mobile of the deceased

The police probing the Anjali Bajaj murder case have not been able to recover the mobile phone of the deceased and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident. For this, the police is trying to take both the accused on remand. According to the police, the daughter of the deceased was also involved in the Anjali Bajaj murder case. Because of this, he has been made an accused in the case. The woman’s daughter told that Prakhar Gupta had trapped her in his trap. The statements of the teenager will be recorded in the court. After this, the section of the POCSO Act will be extended in the case.

application in court for remand

Police has not yet recovered the mobile of the deceased Anjali Bajaj. It is being speculated that the accused might have thrown the mobile somewhere while running away after the murder. And the accused had attacked Anjali Bajaj with a knife, during this there must have been blood on her clothes. Even the clothes of the accused have not been recovered so far. For this, an application is being given in the court to take him on remand.

Conspiracy hatched due to loss in crypto currency

When the police interrogated the accused Prakhar, he told that he used to invest money in crypto currency. In which he had a loss and after that he stopped investing money. For this reason, he also befriended the businessman’s daughter. He wanted to become a millionaire overnight by earning money from cryptocurrency.