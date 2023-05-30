ANM will be restored in government hospitals of Bihar on the basis of written examination, state cadre will be formed

The appointment of women health worker (ANM) in government hospitals of Bihar will now be done on the basis of written examination. Health Department will appoint them on the basis of written examination by Bihar State Technical Service Commission. The state government has also changed the cadre of ANM. Earlier there was a district level cadre of ANM. Now the cabinet has given approval to make the cadre of ANM a state cadre. With this, now the transfer of ANM can also be done from any district to anywhere. In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Women Health Worker Rules 2023 were approved, repealing the Bihar Women Health Worker (ANM) Cadre Rules 2018.

150 crore 40 lakh approved for engineering colleges in 37 districts

Apart from this, the cabinet approved Rs 150 crore 40 lakh for the purchase of need-based machines, equipment and computers in class rooms, libraries, workshops, laboratories and hostels of engineering colleges established in 37 districts under the Seven Determinations program and financial In the year 2023-24, funds were also released to the concerned institutions. Similarly, 71 crore 99 lakh was approved for the purchase of need-based machines, equipment and computers in class rooms, libraries, workshops, laboratories and hostels in 45 State Polytechnics and State Polytechnic Institutes and in the financial year 2023-24 Funds were also released to the concerned institutions.

other cabinet decisions

The cabinet approved a new plan of 129 crore 75 lakhs for the construction of substation at Chandi in Nalanda district, and for the construction of the medical college hospital building in Khaira zone of Jamui, 27 acres of land was approved for free inter-departmental transfer to the health department. . The cabinet has approved the appointment of retired graduate and post-graduate trained teachers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalayas on contract to the post of graduate teachers and postgraduate teachers in other backward class girls’ residential plus two high schools.

Trains will soon run at a speed of 160 on the Gaya-Dhanbad rail route, cautions removed from the rail section, tracks being replaced (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1a3eHuc3HQ)