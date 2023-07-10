Anna Bhagya scheme: Gift to 4.41 crore beneficiaries, Rs 170 will come into the account every month

Anna Bhagya scheme: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched another guarantee under the Five Guarantees Scheme. Under the Anna Bhagya Yojana of the state government, the government has given a cash payment scheme to the beneficiaries in lieu of additional five kg of rice. Significantly, the state government had decided to pay cash to the beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 34 per kg for an additional five kg of rice due to difficulties in procuring rice in large quantities to fulfill the election guarantee. This scheme is applicable to every member of BPL and Antyodaya family.

#WATCH , Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar today started the direct cash transfer for the Anna Bhagya scheme to the eligible beneficiaries.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Yo4017RDOF

— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023



About four and a half crore people will be benefitedWhile launching DBT, CM Siddaramaiah said that a total of 4.42 crore people will benefit from this scheme. Let me tell you, this scheme was started today in two districts of Mysore and Kolar. The government has said that all the districts of the state will be covered in this month itself. During the inauguration of the program, Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of dirty politics. Siddaramaiah said that we had promised to start the scheme in July, we decided to give Rs 170 per month at Rs 34 per kg per person till we get rice for supply. Meanwhile, the government has also invited tenders to buy rice from the open market.

How much will be the burden on the treasuryCM Siddaramaiah said that a total of Rs 10,000 crore will be spent on this scheme every year. He reminded that 10 years ago on this day, when he became the Chief Minister for the first time, he had started the Anna Bhagya Yojana. Let me tell you, many cabinet colleagues of Siddaramaiah including Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, ministers HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and KJ George were present in the program. At the same time, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said that the funds would first be transferred to the beneficiaries of Mysore and Kolar districts.

Significantly, after the formation of the government in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah is engaged in implementing the 5 Guarantee Scheme. Earlier last month, the state government had started free travel for women in public transport buses. At the same time, the Griha Jyoti Yojana to provide 200 units of free electricity to the houses was also started from the beginning of this month.Courtesy of Language Input