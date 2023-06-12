Announced the upcoming release of BENCO S1

BENCO, a rapidly growing smart phone brand, has announced the upcoming release of its new mobile phone product, the BENCO S1. The new BENCO S1 offers large storage space, premium camera and high-end new configuration. It is expected to be especially popular among the youth. One of the key features of the BENCO S1 is its large internal memory of 128GB, so users don’t have to worry about storing important documents and downloading more apps. In addition, the expanded space of 6GB RAM and 5GB virtual RAM provides users with more buffer space, makes the phone more smooth, reduces hang phenomenon and supports previous experiments.

Another important feature of the BENCOS1 is its camera system. The phone sports a 48MP AI Triple Camera setup. The 48MP main camera comes with a 1.6µm 4-in-1 Super-pixel sensor. This over light can absorb maximum light so that users can easily take bright and clear photos in any occasion. The 2MP macro camera allows users to experience the fun of 3cm ultra-macro photography. In the front camera department, there’s a 16MP selfie camera that uses a 2µm 4-in-1 Super-Pixel sensor, for a more convenient and endearing selfie-shooting experience.

The BENCOS 1 also has an attractive and functional design. It is available in two colours: Emerald Green and Gemstone Black. It is equipped with 6.8 inch Mega HD+ punch-hole display, 91% excellent screen-to-body ratio and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Users can experience a smoother grip while using the phone and more finish while watching videos or playing games. In addition, the BENCOS 1 is also equipped with an unlockable fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology. The fingerprint unlock button is on the side of the phone, which enables 0.1 second fast unlocking, allowing users to access the phone faster and easier.

For users to experience another better, faster and safer mobile phone, BENCOS 1 is equipped with a powerful T606 octa-core processor, Android 13 system and UFS 2.2. Whether it’s downloading large files, transferring data or opening multiple apps, the BENCOS 1 can handle it with ease. Furthermore, BENCO has equipped it with a durable 5000mAh battery with 18W fastcharging technology, so users don’t have to worry about running out of battery in a short period of time.

BENCOS 1 is a brilliant device that has a unique combination of practicality, versatility and power. Android 13 system with its 128GB ROM plus 11GB virtual RAM, 48MP AI triple rear camera with 16MP AI front camera, 0.1 second finger print unlock technology, and T606 octa-core processor, makes it the best technology Makes an excellent choice for those with experience. BENCOS 1 will be launching soon in Nepal, Thailand GCC, Bangladesh, India, and Egypt at a surprisingly friendly price.

In One Technology focuses on the research and production of mobile phone and digital accessories. BENCO is an independent mobile phone brand under I N One Technology. It focuses on the emerging smartphone market and provides high-quality products with a personalized and exciting experience to the youth. Anyone interested in experiencing BENCOS 1 can contact BENCO for more information.