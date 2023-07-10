Announcement of municipal by-elections; The by-election for Sagarampura-Majura-Sagrampura ward will be held on August 6.

After the death of the councilor of Ward No. 20 of Surat Municipal Corporation on May 20, 2022, a seat was vacant in this ward. The State Election Commission has issued the notification of bye-election for the vacant seat of Surat and Rajkot Municipal Corporation today. Voting will be held on 6 August 2023 while the last date for filling nomination form is 22 July.

The election of Surat Municipal Corporation was held in 2021. In the Surat Municipal Corporation elections, 120 corporators were elected from 30 wards and came to the municipality. Out of which BJP councilor of Ward No. 20 Jayesh Jariwala died on 22 May 2022. Due to this only three councilors are left in Ward No. 20 (Khatodara-Majura-Sagrampura) instead of four.

Election notification has been issued today after revision of voter list before announcement of election for vacant seat of Ward No. 20. In which the date of election has been announced today. While the notification for the election will be published on July 17. The last date for filing nomination forms is July 22 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination forms is July 25. Polling will be held on August 6 and counting of votes will take place on August 8. After this announcement, the political atmosphere has once again heated up in Surat city.