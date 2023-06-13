Announcement of Rakesh Tikait from Kurukshetra: Farmers should be ready for struggle, there will be a big movement from Delhi too

Kurukshetra : Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on the demonstration of farmers in Kurukshetra on Tuesday that on the issue of minimum support price (MSP), farmers will now do a bigger movement than Delhi. He said that the farmers are demanding the same, which was announced by PM Modi on MSP. But, the Chief Minister of Haryana is not implementing it in the state. Farmers are being defamed by talking about highway jamming and the issue of MSP is being talked less. He said that the farmer will not be defeated. Farmers should be ready for struggle. Along with this, he said on the claim of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that Modi government got many Twitter accounts of the farmer’s movement closed by putting pressure on Twitter.

Twitter accounts of farmer leaders closed during the movement

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that I have a list of those farmer leaders whose Twitter account has been blocked during the movement. There is no doubt that the Twitter account of the farmer leaders must have been closed by the government to reduce the farmers’ agitation. He said that the Twitter account of the United Kisan Morcha was closed. Rakesh Tikait said that Jack Dorsey is right. The Government of India must have made efforts to create pressure. He said that if this is the condition of international media, then what will be the condition of the country’s news agency.

Farmers should be ready for struggle

Did India threaten to ban Twitter during the farmer’s movement? Government’s reply came on Jack Dorsey’s allegation

Jack Dorsey’s statement shocking: Congress

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the statement of former CEO of Twitter is shocking for all of us. The emissaries of the government were pressurizing the CEO of Twitter to suppress the voice of the opposition. That is why he had banned Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account at that time. This is the reason why he banned the Twitter accounts of most of the opposition leaders of that time. Where is the freedom of expression in the country? At the same time, on Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey’s claim of pressure from India, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said in Mumbai that what the former CEO of Twitter is saying will be absolutely true. Everyone knows the misuse of CBI, ED today. BJP is a party of liars.