Announcement of WFI Chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, will contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kaiserganj

BJP MP and chief of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Has announced on Sunday that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kaiserganj. It is known that Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers and Olympic medal winning wrestlers have opened the front regarding his arrest.

Will contest from Kaiserganj Loksabha only: Brij Bhushan Sharan

In response to a question asked about contesting the election from Gonda or Ayodhya parliamentary seat, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said, I will fight, fight, fight the election from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha only. In a message to the public, he said, once again in 2024, the BJP government will be formed with absolute majority. BJP will go after winning all the seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Had Modi been prime minister in 1971, he would have freed land from Pakistan and China

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Said that if Narendra Modi had been the Prime Minister in 1971, then the land grabbed by Pakistan in 1947 and by China in 1962 would have been freed. He said this while addressing a huge public meeting in Balapur on the occasion of completion of 9 years of Modi government at the Centre. He said, in 1947 when the Congress was in power, the partition of this country took place, the wound of which has not yet healed. When Congress was in power, 78,000 square kilometers of land was grabbed by Pakistan. In the year 1962, when the Congress was in power, China attacked us and grabbed 33,000 square kilometers of land.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said – ‘I will not be hanged on the pretext of medal in Ganga’, accusing wrestlers of doing emotional drama

Full majority government will be formed again in 2024 under Modi’s leadership: Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that with the formation of minority governments after 1984, it was discussed that there would not be an absolute majority government in India, but, in 2014 the government was formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi and again in 2019 under the leadership of Modi. Bani who will again come to power in 2024.

Brij Bhushan Singh did not say anything on the allegations of sexual harassment

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh talked a lot while addressing the public meeting, but he did not talk about the allegations of sexual harassment against him. On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers alleged that Singh was using his influence to pressurize sexual abuse victims and force them to change their statements. They threatened to resume their agitation if no decisive action was taken against Singh by June 15. According to the assurance given by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the Delhi Police, which has taken statements of more than 200 people in this case, will file a charge sheet by June 15.

Brij Bhushan Singh attacked Congress

Brij Bhushan Singh attacked the Congress for imposing Emergency in the country in 1975 and also alleged that the Congress had massacred Sikhs in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Attacking the Congress, the BJP MP said, Congress used to create hurdles by fielding lawyers so that the decision on Ram Mandir could not be taken on time. It opened the Supreme Court in the middle of the night to save a convicted terrorist from the death penalty.