Another blow to the Grand Alliance before the meeting of opposition parties in Bihar, Congress spokesperson Kuntal Krishna resigns

Patna. Before the grand meeting on opposition unity to be held in Patna on June 23, the Grand Alliance has suffered another setback. Bihar Congress state spokesperson Kuntal Krishna has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. He has sent his resignation to the state president. Without naming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he alleged that the person under whose leadership preparations are being made for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is trying to destroy the existence of the Congress in Bihar. Because of this, Congress workers like him have suffered a big blow.

Allegations of involvement in anti-party activities

Here, after Kuntal Krishna’s resignation and statement, state Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore hit back and said that Kuntal Krishna has tried to create confusion among the people through the media. He was involved in anti-party activities for the last several months. Even after warning, when his attitude did not improve, then in the beginning of 2023 he was banned from coming to Sadaqat Ashram.

Preparations begin for grand reception of Rahul Gandhi at Sadakat Ashram

Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23. Preparations have started in the state Congress headquarters regarding this. State President Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh told that former National President of the party Rahul Gandhi, National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Venugopal are coming to Patna for strong participation in opposition unity. Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bihar for the first time after his walking tour.

Meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23, for the first time Kejriwal and Mamta will be seen on a stage with Congress

Congress will have strong participation in the meeting of opposition parties: Akhilesh Singh

Akhilesh Singh Told that preparations are being made by the State Congress Committee to welcome its leader Rahul Gandhi grandly. Sadaqat Ashram is being decorated anew. , Old AC is being replaced. Along with this, the ground located in the rear of the ashram is being leveled with JCB. The state president told that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Sadakat Ashram for about one and a quarter hours, where he will meet the leaders of the party.