Another discovery of Odisha’s young agricultural scientist Divyaraj, organic battery made from black turmeric

The electrolyte released from the batteries used in everyday life is very harmful for the environment. It takes more than 300 years for a battery to get into the soil. This makes the soil toxic. Along with this, our land also becomes barren. Young scientists of Odisha are searching for its alternative Divyaraj Bariha Has got great success. With this, he has achieved success in making organic electrolyte or organic battery.

Divyaraj Bariha’s biological battery is environment friendly

This organic battery It is eco-friendly and gets mixed easily in the soil when wasted. Divyaraj has made organic battery from black turmeric grown in his farm house. Divyaraj has prepared electrolyte by using black turmeric and organic mixture instead of electrolyte and prepares electric energy from it. Divyaraj prepares the mixture in an empty box and converts it into energy. Going forward, a target has been set to use bio plastic cover.

Use of seeds of banyan, peepal and other trees in organic mixture

The seeds of banyan, peepal and other trees are also being used in this organic mixture. Divyaraj from Odisha said that putting the battery in the soil when it becomes useless will help in making the environment green by sprouting the seeds preserved in it. Divyaraj told that he will display his organic battery at the Bio Degradable Expo 2023 to be held in the country’s capital Delhi from June 5 to 7. Young scientist Divyaraj Bariha has created a special identity for himself in the region by cultivating new species of crops, doing biological research.

Indian Railways News: Odisha may get gift of second Vande Bharat Express, train will run from Puri to Rourkela

Divyaraj Bariha has done many experiments in farming

Divyaraj has successfully done many types of farming including black rice, black wheat, black turmeric, black ginger, Kashmiri saffron, Lakhtakia mushroom, pearl making, bioflex fish farming, colorful watermelon and inspires other farmers as well. Divyaraj, who grew up in Kuluthkani village of Sambalpur district, is doing new experiments in farming at his farm house in Khandual. He has made his identity as a successful farmer.