Another person from Bihar died in Odisha train accident, treatment was going on for 16 days

Another person from Bihar has died 16 days after the Odisha train accident. The treatment of the injured was going on in Cuttack. It is being told that Shohil Mansoor (32), son of Suleman Mansoor of Ghayal Maheshpur, died during treatment at SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack. With the help of Railway Ministry and Bihar Government, the dead body reached his native village on Sunday. As soon as the dead body reached the house, the atmosphere of the whole village became inconsolable due to the screams of the family members. He died on Saturday after 16 days of treatment at the trauma center there. The dead body was packed in a coffin and sent to Pirpainti and handed over to his relatives.

A compensation check of Rs 10 lakh was handed over to widow Nuresha Bibi by the Railway Administration. Shoheel Mansoor has left behind his parents along with his wife, two sons and two daughters. He was a resident of Pirpaiti in Bhagalpur. Four friends of the village who went with him on the day of the incident and returned home safely were also present when the dead body reached. Among the four co-travellers, Wazir and Suleman were also injured and returned to their homes after treatment. To both of them, the railway administration gave assistance of Rs 50,000 each in the form of a cheque. All four told that there was a co-worker of Navagachhia along with those five people and tickets were booked for all the six people together, in which the co-worker of Navagachhia died on the day of the incident itself, while the dead body of a treated companion is being seen today. Is.

So far 53 people from Bihar have died in the Odisha train tragedy, 26 of the 62 injured have been sent home

Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent of SCBMCH in Cuttack told that Shohil Mansoor was admitted for treatment in critical condition. We tried our best to save him. He had kidney disease after a lot of bleeding. However, he was recovering. But suddenly he died due to cardiac arrest.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFMYPeJ3oBw)