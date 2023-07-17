Another Rasbihari of Bengal engaged in realizing PM Modi’s dream of a self-sufficient village

Kolkata, 16 July (Hindustan Times). When it comes to lovers of freedom, the story of revolutionaries remains incomplete without the mention of Lal Rash Behari Bose of West Bengal. Many times it is said that in today’s era, we cannot die for the country, but we can definitely live for the countrymen. Another Rasbihari of West Bengal is living with this goal, whose full name is Dr. Rasbihari Bhad.

Rasbihari, who was a scientist of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, is realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making the country’s rural areas self-reliant under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Originally teaching people in rural areas of West Bengal, Tripura and other states bordering Bengal, on organic farming and strengthening the rural economy according to Vedic rules, Rasbihari is so absorbed in this work that his costume is a Looks like a rural farmer. Seeing him, no one can say that he has been the architect of the ambitious projects of the Government of India for rural development.

In a special conversation with Hindustan News, Dr. Rasbihari says that the villages of India are the backbone of the country. The stronger the villages, the stronger the country. He says that the rural economy in colonial India was so strong that in the year 1400 (1497) when the whole world did not even know how to make cloth, Vasco da Gama came here crossing many seas to understand the trade system of India. By the way, it is said that Vasco da Gama discovered India. This may be true for the western world, but India like an Adipurush has been Vishwaguru for the whole world for centuries and once again it is moving on the same path.

Rasbihari says that in the rural areas, a system of economy has been going on for a long time through agriculture and animal husbandry. A farmer produces food, food is arranged from it. After this, animals get fodder from the plants of paddy, wheat, maize etc. Animals give milk, many of whose products are famous all over the world. The dung of cow and buffalo has not only helped in cow dung but also in production of cow dung gas and even electricity.

Rasbihari says, “In the rural system, rain water conservation, protection of water from wells and ponds and electricity generation through this has been done for centuries. Now, through various projects in rural areas, the Government of India is giving emphasis to these traditions. ”

Giving example, he told that there are many people in the village who have lot of land but they do not have time for farming. On the other hand, there are many poor farmers who have cows, bullocks, time as well but no land to do farming. He acts like a bridge to bring such people together. Those who have land, take land from those who have time and get organic farming done on that land. No fertilizers, no chemicals are used. Wheat, rice, maize, millet, jowar, vegetables are produced through cow and buffalo dung, which get good price in the market and people’s health is also better by consuming those products. Apart from this, plants are also set up for the manufacture of cow dung gas from the cow dung that is obtained through animals in the village. For this, he is also working on the project of dung collection in rural areas, arrangements for its decomposition and after converting it into gas, it will be delivered to every house. It is going to become the strongest source of gas supply in self-reliant India in the coming days.

Apart from this, the use of solar panels for the use of electricity and how, using solar as a roof in the fields, arrangements are made for farming below and generating electricity above. Have been working on many such projects.

Rasbihari explains that many such projects are funded by the Government of India. Even if there is no funding, they have a team of scientists who make farmers self-reliant by giving scientific advice for all these projects free of cost. Once the farmers are taught all these things then they will continue to teach these things to their future generations as a result of which the rural economy will be strengthened.

Rasbihari says that one such project has been approved in Tripura, for which he will go to rural areas and give similar training in the coming days. Rasbihari says, “I don’t know where we were when the country’s freedom struggle was going on. Today there is no chance to sacrifice our lives for the country, but we can definitely live for the countrymen.”