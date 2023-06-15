Another special train will run between Anand Vihar and Patna, Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express will remain canceled

Hajipur. While one more special train will be operated between Patna and Anand Vihar in view of the scorching heat and congestion in trains, the Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express has been canceled for a day in view of cyclone Biparjoy Chakraborty. Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Poom Railway, said that in view of the extra rush of passengers during the summer vacation, it has been decided by the Railways to operate another special train between Patna and Anand Vihar.

Train will run from Anand Vihar in the evening

Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar said that train number 02250 Anand Vihar-Patna Superfast Special train will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 19.10 hrs on 16, 18, 23 & 25 June, 2023, Kanpur Central at 00.02 hrs the next day, Prayagraj at 02.13 hrs, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., will reach Buxar at 05.45 hrs, stopping at Ara station at 06.35 hrs and reach Patna at 07.30 hrs.

Anand Vihar will reach so built in return

He informed that in the return direction, train number 02249 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Special train will depart from Patna at 09.00 hrs on 17, 19, 24 & 26 June, 2023 to reach Ara at 09.40 hrs, Buxar at 10.30 hrs, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Jn at 13.37 hrs Prayagraj at 15.45 hrs, Kanpur Central to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 20.55 hrs same day. He said that this train will have a total of 22 coaches including 01 coach of 1AC, 03 coaches of 2AC, 12 coaches of 3AC, 04 coaches of sleeper class and 02 coaches of SLR.

Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express canceled

Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar said that train no. 19270 Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express is cancelled. Muzaffarpur Junction due to cyclone Biparjoy Chakraborty. Train no. 19270 Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express is cancelled. He said that after seeing the effect of the storm, a decision will be taken on the next operation. It has been canceled for one day only.