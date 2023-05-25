Another student of Bihar committed suicide in Kota, was preparing for NEET, love letter found in the room

The body of a 16-year-old student preparing for NEET was found hanging in his hostel room in Kunhari area of ​​Rajasthan’s Kota district. Police said on Thursday that this is the fourth incident of suicide of students this month. Aryan’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel room at Kamla Udyan in Landmark City on Wednesday night. Aryan, a resident of Bihar’s Nalanda district, was a Class 12 student and had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute in Kota for over a year.

didn’t go to class on wednesday

Kunhari Sub-Divisional Officer DSP Shankar Lal said that Aryan had returned to Kota from his hometown only last month after his annual leave. Kunhari Sub-Divisional Inspector Gangasahay Sharma said that the student had allegedly taken the last class on Tuesday and did not take classes from them on Wednesday and stayed in his hostel room.

dead body found hanging from the fan

Aryan’s parents informed the hostel warden that their son was not picking up the phone, then at around 9 pm the warden found the door of his room locked from inside and informed the police. When the police broke open the door, the body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The post-mortem will be done after the arrival of the student’s parents.

love letter found in room

The DSP said that the fan installed in the hostel room was not equipped with anti-suicide device, in violation of the guidelines laid down to prevent such incidents in hostels. The DSP said that prima facie distraction from studies due to a relationship with a girl appears to be the reason for the suicide. Police have also recovered a love letter written to a girl from his room. This is the fourth case of suicide of a coaching student in Kota this month and the ninth so far this year.

