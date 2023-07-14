Answer key of CUET exam released, result can be out this week, know here

The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on July 12. It is possible that the result will also be released this week. Preparations are being done by NTA regarding this. Candidates can check the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates need to login using their application number and date of birth to check their result. Significantly, for taking admission in the universities of the country, the CUET system was implemented from last year. Through which the candidate will have the option of taking admission in more than one university colleges by giving just one exam.

Last year, a total of 12.50 lakh students registered in the country while 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. At the same time, a total of 16.85 lakh students had registered in CUET-UG this year. Out of these 13.95 lakh paid the application fee and submitted the application form. In this way, there has been an increase of about four lakh candidates this year. Which is about 41 percent more than last year. By taking admission through CUTE, where the candidates have got freedom from wandering for admission in different colleges, on the other hand, they have the option of many colleges to take admission through the same examination.

Admission will be done first for those who apply through CUET

In the colleges of Kolhan also, admission in various undergraduate courses (except vocational) will be done through CUET only. All the conditions have been clarified by the university management. However, keeping in view the interest of the students, the university administration has taken such an initiative that if any student could not apply for CEET due to any reason, or could not appear in the entrance examination, then he has to take admission through the chancellor portal. One option will remain open. But first the admission of the candidates will be taken in different colleges only through CUT. If seats remain vacant in any college, then admission will be taken through Chancellor portal.

Now till July 18, you can apply on the chancellor portal

The date for applying through the Chancellor portal for admission in the first semester of four-year graduation in various constituent and affiliated colleges of Kolhan University has been extended. By issuing a notification on Thursday, it was told by Kolhan University that such candidates who have appeared or could not appear in the CEET, such candidates can now apply online till July 18 on the Chancellor portal. The fee for online application for admission is Rs.200. This process started on June 29 last. According to the information received from the University, so far 24,766 applications have been received for admission in various constituent, aided and affiliated colleges through the Chancellor Portal. Out of these, 3146 applicants have not yet submitted the fee or form.

important dates

Application for online enrollment – July 13 to July 18

Publication of the first list – 25 July (can be seen on the website of the concerned college)

Date of complaint and objection – from 19 to 20 July (in the concerned college)

Nomination from first list – 26 July to 03 August 2023

Publication of second list (if seats remain vacant) – 04 August 2023

Date of nomination from second list – 04 August to 11 August

Publication of third list (if seats remain vacant) – 12 August

Nomination from the graded list – from 12 August to 18 August

Class start- 07 August

In which college how many students applied till Thursday on Chancellor portal

1. ABM College – 952

AJK College Chakulia – 31 BDSL Women’s College Ghatshila – 145 Baharagora College, Baharagora – 978 Degree College Jagannathpur – 424 Degree College Kharsawan – 16 Degree College Mazgaon – 279 Degree College Manoharpur – 267 GC Jain Commerce Chaibasa – 472 Ghatshila College, Ghatshila- 2678 GIIT Professional College – 10 JKM College of Management Science and Commerce – 239 JKS College Mango – 302 JLN College, Chakradharpur – 1547 Jamshedpur Co-operative College – 1500 Jamshedpur Workers College – 1007 KS College Seraikela – 1486 Karim City College – 1018 LBSM College – 2284 Women’s College Chaibasa – 1353 Women’s College Seraikela Kharsawan – 112 MBNS Institute of Graduate Studies – 01 Model College, Kharsawan – 191 Mrs. KMPM Vocational College – 12 Noamundi College Noamundi – 210 Patmada Degree College, Jalla – 519 Rambha College Gitilata – 15 SB College Chandil – 1779 SRKM Degree College Chakulia – 51 St. Augustine’s College Manoharpur – 302 Tata College Chaibasa – 2666 Graduate College – 1782 Veer Arjun Singh College, Sonua – 102

34. XITE Gamharia – 26

Till now 3146 candidates have not deposited the application fee

Applications have been invited for 34 colleges of all categories under Kolhan University. Most of these applications have come for admission in Tata College located in Chaibasa. 2,666 students have applied for Tata College. A total of 24,766 candidates have applied till Thursday. While 3,146 candidates have submitted the application but have not submitted the application fee. The form of such applicants will not be accepted. The application fee has to be deposited before the due date.

Kolhan’s private university has nothing to do with CUT

Four private universities are being run in Kolhan. In which Arka Jain University, Netaji Subhash University, Shrinath University and Sona Devi University are there. The admission process is going on in all the above universities. Various initiatives are also being taken by the university management for admission. However, CUET has not been made mandatory for admission in any of the above universities. Direct admission is happening here. At the same time, admission is being done in Jamshedpur Women’s University through CUT as well as through Chancellor Portal.