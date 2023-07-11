Answer sheets of Faukania and Maulvi will be evaluated on the lines of Bihar Board, investigation will be done at four levels

On the lines of Bihar School Examination Board, Bihar State Madrasa Education Board will also evaluate the answer sheets of Faukania and Maulvi. The exam will end on 15th July. After this the evaluation work will be started in the first week of August. Controller of Examination Dr. Mo Noor Islam said that there will be no error in the evaluation work. There will be a change in the method of evaluation. This time there will be evaluation at five centres. Computer will be arranged in the evaluation work. Copies will be evaluated at four levels. He will be seen at every level. Care will be taken that no error remains in the copy. After scanning from the evaluation center, the report will come directly to the board office. Marks will also be uploaded on the computer from there. Complete arrangements have been made for this.

Exam till 15th July

At present, the examination of Faukania and Maulvi is being conducted till July 15 in two shifts at 167 examination centers of the state. The first shift will be from 8:45 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. For the first time in Maulvi session exam, Maulvi has four faculties based on Arts, Science, Commerce and Islamiat. This year the questions are of three types objective, short and long type. In the column of faculty of Maulvi faculty, students of Maulvi faculty have also mentioned faculty along with the subject this time.

58363 candidates are joining

A total of 58363 candidates are appearing in the Faukania exam this year, in which 19574 are boys and 38789 are girls. This year the number of non-Muslim candidates is 66. A total of 37718 candidates are appearing in the class Maulvi. According to the new syllabus this year in Maulvi, there are a total of 8404 candidates, of whom 2795 are boys and 5609 are girls. There are a total of 3516 candidates in Maulvi Science, of which 1366 are boys and 2150 are girls. In Maulvi Commerce, out of total 220 students, 96 are boys and 124 are girls. In this way, 95081 students are appearing in the Maulvi exam together in both the categories.

Maulvi’s examination continues in Bihar, know what is the training of Faukania, Tahtania and Aaliya (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcJp4fe-6AI)