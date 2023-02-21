Antalya felt tremors from new earthquakes in Turkey

New earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay were felt in the resort town of Antalya. It was announced on February 21 “RIA News”.

In connection with the incident, the city was warned of the danger of a tsunami and urged not to approach the seashore. At the same time, the governorate of the province noted that nothing threatens Russian tourists in Antalya.

“We have not received any reports of any panic and discontent. Russian tourists love Antalya and know that they are always welcome. Starting from March, our season begins, we hope that this will not affect the influx of tourists, including Russian ones, ”said the local authorities.

They also expressed the hope that this difficult stage in the history of Turkey will be overcome.

On February 20, a new earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck on the border between Turkey and Syria. Tremors were recorded at 20:04 Moscow time on the territory of the Turkish province of Hatay in the Antakya region, 75 km from the Syrian Latakia. The source lay at a depth of 2 km. Then another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in the same province in Samandag.

The death toll from the cataclysm was six people. About 300 people were also injured, 18 of them are in serious condition.

The Al-Arabiya TV channel also reported that buildings collapsed in two cities in Syria due to earthquakes in neighboring Turkey. There are wounded.

Due to the earthquake, the highway between the cities of Antakya and Iskenderun collapsed. The Turkish Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has warned of the risk of water rising up to 50 cm in the sea in the Hatay region. In this regard, citizens were asked not to approach the sea in this province.

Earlier, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has reached 41,156 people, in Syria, more than 5,800 people died.

As Vladimir Kosobokov, a senior researcher at the Institute of Earthquake Prediction Theory and Mathematical Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, explained to Izvestia on February 17, the seismic hazard of the region is due to a large number of faults, since a very active North Anatolian fault passes here. At the same time, he said that calling the recent earthquakes in the country’s southeast a “rehearsal” for the disaster in Istanbul is “quite irresponsible.”