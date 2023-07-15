Anti crime checking in Deoghar Shravani fair, two youth arrested with pistol

Deoghar News: Police arrested two youths with a country-made pistol in the checking operation conducted at the spiritual center Barmasia-Sarkar Bhavan Road under temporary OP-12 built in Shravani Mela area of ​​Deoghar Nagar police station area. The police team also recovered three ATM cards, two mobiles and Rs 3,700 in cash from these people. All the things including the pistol were kept by the accused in a small bag. This information was given by DSP Pradeep Kumar, in-charge of temporary OP-12.

criminal history of both

In-charge DSP Pradeep Kumar said that Harsh Raj Sinha and Pawan Kumar Yadav are among the arrested accused. Both are residents of Kunda police station area. City police station in-charge Vikram Pratap Singh, who was present on the spot, told that both the arrested accused have criminal history from before. Kunda police station in-charge Praveen Kumar has been called for its verification. An FIR is being registered against both the accused on the complaint of SI Vijay Kumar Kido in the city police station regarding the matter. At present, the police of the city police station is engaged in questioning both the accused.

These items were recovered in the search

According to the information, SI Vijay Kumar Kido of Chatra district force was doing anti-crime checking on the orders of SP Subhash Chandra Jat at the spiritual center Barmasia-Sarkar Bhawan road in the second shift. At the same time, two youths riding on a Platina (HR 06 Q 9825) bike of Haryana number were hanging a hand bag. Both of them were stopped and the bag was searched, in which a country made pistol without magazine, three ATM cards, two mobiles and Rs 3700 in cash were recovered. After which both the accused were brought to OP-12 along with the seized goods. Meanwhile, after getting information about the matter, Vikram Pratap Singh and SI Avinash Gautam, the in-charge of the city police station, also reached there.

Continuous anti crime checking campaign

It was told that for the safety of the devotees in the Mela area, on the instructions of the SP, a continuous anti-crime checking campaign is being conducted. It may be known that special care is being taken of law and order in Deoghar during Shravani Mela. The special team of Deoghar Nagar police station raided to nab the criminals. During this, 10 members of Baba Parihast gang were arrested. Eight bullets, three magazines and five mobiles were recovered from them including three pistols.

Firing took place in Shravani Mela last week

However, despite the tight security arrangements, the morale of the criminals has increased. About 10,000 policemen, including officials, are on duty in Deoghar regarding the Shravani Mela, yet the audacity of the criminals has increased so much that last week, the congested dormitories adjacent to Shivganga, openly fired in the air and left comfortably. Not only this, for about 15 minutes, six criminal youths who reached the illegal auto stop near the hostel on two bikes created a ruckus. During that time, the youths also had a fight with a youth named Rohan Kunjilwar. After this, they started walking after firing two to three rounds in the air. After the incident, the police administration has become more alert.

