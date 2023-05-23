Anti-polio medicine will be given door-to-door in Aligarh from May 28 to June 02, health department has completed preparations

Aligarh. An intensive pulse polio immunization campaign will start in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh from May 28. Polio drops will be given to children up to 5 years of age. Polio booth will be organized on 28th May and polio drops will be given door to door from 29th May to 2nd June. Nutritious food will also be distributed at the polio booth. Supervisors will also be appointed to monitor polio booths and home to home polio dosing. Under the chairmanship of CDO Akanksha Rana, a meeting related to District Task Force and Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign was organized in Collectorate Auditorium on Tuesday.

CDO gave information

The CDO told that on May 28, polio medicine will be given at all booths in the district. After this, from May 28 to June 02, anti-polio medicine will be given door-to-door for five days. After this, marking the children who have been left out due to any reason, medicines will be given door-to-door for 02 days. On May 28, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, children in the age group of 0-5 years will be given polio drops. He told that supervisors should be appointed to monitor polio booths and home-to-home polio doses. During the meeting, the CDO expressed strong displeasure over the booth day coverage of the previous campaigns being found at 42 percent and 25 to 35 percent in Muslim-majority areas and instructed the supervisors for tracking.

100% children will be given medicine

During the door-to-door polio campaign starting from May 29, 100% children should be given medicine, no child should be left out. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neeraj Tyagi said that a total of 1486 booths have been set up in the district. 1072 teams will be engaged in door-to-door campaign. He said that the cooperation of the education department is expected for the success of the campaign. To keep polio vaccine safe, 9902 icepacks will be required. The CDO has instructed all MOICs to prepare and make available micro plans for the success of the campaign.

Report- Alok Singh Aligarh

