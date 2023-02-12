February 12, 2023, 05:38 – BLiTZ – News The states supporting the Kyiv regime will call on the participants of the United Nations General Assembly to cast their votes for a resolution directed against the Russian Federation, under which the Russian Federation is required to withdraw its own troops from Ukrainian territory.

“Supporters of Ukraine circulated the proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member UN General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of [спецоперации] <…>which would emphasize the need for peace, ”the Associated Press news agency notes.

Journalists point to the fact that they plan to provide such documentation on February 24, when exactly one year has passed since the start of the special operation. The Ukrainian side stressed that it expects wide approval from other powers and assistance in promoting such an initiative.

Recall that there are heads of powers on the planet who view the Kyiv resolution in a negative light, who are “afraid” of it. This point of view was shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a trip to an event hosted by the banking company JP Morgan.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Ukrainian establishment hopes for the admission of the state to the European Union after a two-year period. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

