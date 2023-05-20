Anti Terrorism Day 2023: Anti-Terrorism Day tomorrow, know its history and everything related to it

Anti Terrorism Day 2023: Every year on 21 May, India National Anti-Terrorism Day is organized, which is celebrated to pay tribute to the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack. was given.

How did the murder happen?

Know about Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was born on 20 August 1944 in Mumbai (Maharashtra). His mother’s name was Indira Gandhi and father’s name was Feroze Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi is survived by wife Sonia Gandhi and two children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

In the year 1981, he became a Member of Parliament from Amethi seat of Uttar Pradesh. He was also the President of Congress from 1985 to 1991. After the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, Rajiv Gandhi was made the Prime Minister of the country. When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on the same day.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: History of National Anti-Terrorism Day

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was tragically assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to the terrorist organization Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The disastrous incident took place when a woman, hiding explosives under her clothes, approached Rajiv Gandhi and appeared to seek his blessings by bending down to touch his feet. In a horrific turn of events, the bomb exploded, claiming the life of Rajiv Gandhi and around 25 other innocent lives. This act of domestic terrorism created fear and grief among the nation, resulting in the untimely demise of our Prime Minister.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Importance of National Anti-Terrorism Day

The primary objective of National Anti-Terrorism Day is to strongly oppose and condemn all kinds of terrorist activities within the country. It aims to raise awareness about the destructive nature of terrorism and promote a world characterized by harmony, brotherhood, peace, unity and humanity. The day is a reminder of our collective responsibility to unite against terrorism and work towards fostering a society that upholds these values.