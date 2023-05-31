Anti-Tobacco Warning: Like cinema hall and TV programs, OTT also required tobacco prohibition warning

No Tobacco Warning: Smoking or tobacco is injurious to health. You must have often seen warnings written in small letters along with showing smoking scenes in theaters and TV, but still people are not becoming aware. Today the whole world is celebrating World No Tobacco Day. On this occasion, the Union Health Ministry has notified new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on the OTT platform.

Mandatory warning against tobacco on OTT

On World No Tobacco Day, the Union Health Ministry notified amended rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004 and mandated OTT (Over the Top) programs to issue warnings against tobacco in theaters, similar to films and TV programs Is done. As per the notification, while showing tobacco products or their use in online content, broadcasters will have to carry health warnings against tobacco for at least 30 seconds at the beginning and middle of the programme.

An audio-visual disclaimer of 20 seconds will also have to be shown

When tobacco products or their use are shown during the programme, it shall be mandatory to display an anti-tobacco health warning as a message at the bottom of the screen. According to a PTI-language report, an audio-visual disclaimer of at least 20 seconds on the ill-effects of tobacco use will also have to be shown at the beginning and middle of the programme.

Warning must be clear and legible

The notification states- The anti-tobacco health warning message referred to in clause (b) of sub-rule (1) shall display the warning ‘Tobacco causes cancer’ or ‘Tobacco kills’ in black letters on a white background which shall Must be clear and readable. In addition, anti-tobacco health warning messages and audio-visual disclaimers should be in the same language used in online content.

This decision was taken after consultation

The display or use of tobacco products in content created online shall not constitute the display of the brand of cigarettes or other tobacco products or the promotion of tobacco products in any form and shall not be a means of display or use of tobacco products in promotional materials. According to a senior ministry official, the decision was taken after consultations with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other stakeholders.

