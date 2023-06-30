Anupama: After Maya, this villain will come in Anuj-Anupama’s life! Such a truth will be revealed, knowing which the audience will be shocked

Anupama Upcoming Twist: rupali ganguly serial Anupama (Anupama) This time again TRP is at number one in the race. The storyline of the show has become very interesting and the audience is loving the latest track. Anupama is going to America. The whole family is very happy with his departure. Meanwhile, younger Anu fears that Anupama will forget her after going to America.

Anupama will go to America

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Anupama will say goodbye to the Shah family and Baa will become very emotional after her departure. Anupama will ask everyone to take care of themselves and whenever they want they can call and talk to her. Meanwhile, at the Kapadia house, Ankush explains to little Anu that Anupama may be going to America, but she will remain close to his heart. Maya gets angry after listening to Ankush.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsIn the upcoming episode of Anupama, it will be shown that as soon as Anuj performs Anuj’s aarti, Maya throws away the plate. Maya tells everyone that Anuj is also going to America. After which he tries to convince Maya, but she does not listen to him. Maya abuses Anupama and talks about her death. Anuj loses his temper and slaps her.

People stood in front of JCB in Varia and Maya Bazar of Durgapur, told BJP MLA- Go Back

malati Devi will become villain

Talking about Anupama’s upcoming track, it is going to be very exciting. If media reports are to be believed, it is being said that Anupama will not go to America. Anuj and Anupama will be united once again. After which the real face of Malti Devi will come in front of everyone. Everyone will know that he did this to separate Anupama and Anuj. It was told in other reports that Malti Devi will be Anuj’s biological mother, but this is not going to happen.

Chhavi Pandey left Anupama

On the other hand, according to another report, Chhavi Pandey has said goodbye to Anupama show. He gave this information in his Insta story. By sharing a photo, Chhavi told that this is her last day. However, it has not been revealed why she is leaving it. Makers are going to finish their track.