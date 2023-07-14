Anupama: Malti Devi will bring storm in Anupama’s life, Barkha-Dimpy will play a big trick! These 3 big twists will come

Anupama Upcoming Twist: Superhit serial of Rajan Shahi Anupama It is the favorite show of the audience. The story of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show has taken a new turn. Little Anu yearns for her mother and Anupama is unaware of this. On the other hand, Anuj cannot stop her from going to America, because he does not want to do so. A new promo of the show has come out, which will give a new look to the story.

Malti Devi will be the new villain in Anupama

Anupama’s new promo is fast going viral on social media. The story of the show will change due to Anupama not going to America. It was shown in the promo that Anupama will return to Kapadia house. She returns back even after boarding the flight. Guru Maa Malti Devi follows him and slaps him hard for breaking his trust. Malti Devi tells him that now it is my turn to ruin your life, this is my challenge.

Anupama will not go to America

Both Kapadia and Shah family get shocked when Anupama comes back. Barkha gets scared the most because they wanted to keep Anupama away from the Kapadia family. He fears that with Anupama coming back home, she will start going to office again. He is very worried about this. On the other hand Samar’s wife Dimpy is also sad about this. His plan to capture the Shah family will fail. She will curse Anupama for this.

Barkha-Pakhi's new plan

With Anupama coming back, Barkha will make more new plans, so that she will get entangled in it. Adhik will ask for a divorce from Pakhi in front of the whole family, so that Anupama gets busy in solving it and cannot concentrate on anything. Will Barkha and more be able to succeed in this plan? Will Anupama be able to save her daughter Pakhi’s house from demolition? This will be known in the coming episodes.

Rupali gained popularity from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Rupali Ganguly has come a long way from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Anupama. The actress was born on April 5, 1977 in Calcutta to late director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly. The actress started her acting journey at a young age and first worked in the Bollywood film Saheb. Apart from this, he acted in many other films like Angara, Do Aankhen Barah Haath and Satrangi Parachute. He stepped into the world of TV with the serial Sukanya. After this, Rupali worked in shows like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Zindagi… Teri Meri Kahani.

Rupali has worked in these shows

In the year 2003, Rupali Ganguly played the role of Dr. Simran in the serial Sanjeevani, which made her a household name. After this she appeared in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, in which she played the role of Monisha Sarabhai. This show was very successful. After this she worked in shows like Woh Bhabhi, Kavyanjali, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Aapki Antara, and Parvarish – Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi. Rupali has appeared in reality shows like Big Boss Season 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 and Kitchen Champion 2. After taking a break of a few years, the actress returned to television in 2020 with the popular show Anupama.

How much does the actress charge for Anupama?

Talking about Rupali Ganguly’s fees, a report in ETimes states that Rupali Ganguly is earning 3 lakhs per episode for Anupama. Her popularity has gone viral and she is now the highest paid actress on Indian television. While Gaurav Khanna gets Rs 1.5 lakh for each episode. Sudhanshu Pandey gets Rs 27-30,000 per episode for the show. On the other hand, talking about Rupali Ganguly’s personal life, on February 13, 2013, she tied the knot with businessman Ashwin K Verma. The couple has a son named Rudransh who was born on 25 August 2015. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her family with fans on social media.