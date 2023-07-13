Anurag Thakur felt thirsty at the height of 14000 feet, see what happened after that in the video

Amid ongoing tension from China, Union Minister Anurag Thakur met ITBP jawans guarding the border at an altitude of 15,000 feet on the India-China border in Leh last night. During this, he also talked to the officers present there. The Union Minister said that India is one of the most powerful countries and the strong government is working to support its defense system and forces. Let us tell you that the Minister of Information and Broadcasting was on a two-day visit to Ladakh and on the last day of the tour he talked to the local people as well as army personnel and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Chumar near the India-China border. Did.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the people of Ladakh need not worry about external forces, as the Modi government at the Center has taken appropriate steps to protect the borders. Anurag Thakur had a conversation with ITBP personnel in Karjok village, 211 km from Leh, whose video has surfaced. He said that the present government is working hard to make India a strong and better country, a strong government is giving its full support to strong (defense) forces. India is one of the most powerful countries in the world under the leadership of PM Modi.

#WATCH , Ladakh | At the India-China border in Leh, at an altitude of 15,000 feet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke with the ITBP jawans guarding the border last night. He said, "…This Govt is working towards making India even stronger. A lot of things can’t be said out… pic.twitter.com/gJykGab7MC

— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023



Anurag Thakur’s video went viral

Anurag Thakur has posted a video on his Twitter wall, which is being discussed by people and Twitter users are constantly reacting to this video. In the tweet tweeted by the Union Minister, he wrote that at an altitude of 14000 feet, drinking sweet water by running a handpump in ‘Debring’ village on the Manali-Leh highway gave a different feeling. It is seen in the video that Anurag Thakur is continuously running the handpump, after which water came out of it. After the water comes out, a young man comes and he drinks the water. After this the person runs the hand pump and Anurag Thakur drinks water. After drinking the water, the Union Minister told in gestures that the water is very sweet.

At an altitude of 14000 feet, drinking sweet water from a handpump in the village of ‘Debring’ on the Manali-Leh Highway gave a different feeling. pic.twitter.com/7tiNhX5lu5

— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 12, 2023

