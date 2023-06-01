Anurag Thakur said, who funded Rahul Gandhi’s US tour, whose money was spent in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation?

Mumbai : Union Minister Anurag Thakur has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. He said that Rahul Gandhi has lost his membership of the Parliament on bail in the corruption case. Now they are boycotting the new Parliament building and doing the work of humiliating India abroad. Allegingly, he asked the question whether China has given money to his Rajiv Gandhi Foundation? Now he has gone to America. Many people are also questioning its funding.

Rahul Gandhi defames the country by going out

During the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan organized in Mumbai, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi goes out and defames the country and says that in the 80s big atrocities were being committed on Scheduled Castes in the Center and Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi probably forgot that late Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the country in 1984 and there was a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh as well, so were Dalits being tortured during Rajiv Gandhi’s time?

PM Modi gave corruption free rule in 9 years

The Union Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given honest and corruption-free governance in 9 years. Toilets were built in the country, pucca houses were built for the poor, gas connections were given to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana, roads were built under the Gramin Sadak Yojana, airports were built and highways were built. Before 2014, 5 cities were connected with Metro and after 2014, 15 cities were connected with Metro.

Law is equal for all and all players are important for us: Anurag Thakur

Center dealing with the issue of wrestlers with sensitivity

Along with this, the Union Sports Minister said that the central government is sensitively handling the issue of the protesting wrestlers demanding the arrest of the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of alleged sexual harassment. He said that the government has accepted the demand of the wrestlers to form a committee for investigation and the investigation is underway.