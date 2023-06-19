anurag thakur targeted the opposition parties said will nitish kumar be asked questions on bihar corruption asj | Anurag Thakur targeted the opposition parties, said

The meeting of opposition parties in Patna to forge a united front against the NDA on Nitish Kumar’s initiative was earlier scheduled for June 12, but the meeting was postponed as Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK chief Blitz Stalin canceled their earlier scheduled meetings. Due to busyness, could not reach the meeting that day. Now there will be a meeting of the opposition in Patna on 23rd June. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh among other big opposition leaders besides Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Stalin at the 23rd meeting. Yadav will join.