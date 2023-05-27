Anurag Thakur taunted Rahul Gandhi without naming him, said- some people were banned from coming to Parliament...

new parliament building Central Anurag Thakur lashed out at the opposition parties boycotting the inauguration. He also took a jibe at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi without naming him. Thakur said, some people have been banned from coming to Parliament. By the way, people are boycotting the inauguration.

Once used to find excuses not to run the House, now boycott it: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, after one day the Prime Minister will do the work of giving the new Parliament House to the country in a democracy, it is a different matter that some people were banned from coming to the Parliament. Once upon a time they used to find excuses for not running the house, today they boycott and do the work of humiliating them. He was addressing the inaugural session of a one-day national conference organized by Doordarshan to mark the ninth anniversary of the Modi government.

India is proud to be the mother of democracy: Thakur

Veteran BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur Said, India is proud to be the mother of democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation a new Parliament House, which is the largest democracy in the world.

#WATCH , Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, says, "Some people have been banned from coming to the Parliament. Once they used to find excuses for not running the house, today they are boycotting (inauguration ceremony of new Parliament…

20 opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of the new parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday and around 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party, have announced a boycott of the ceremony. Opposition parties argue that President Draupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new building of the Parliament as she is not only the head of the republic but also the head of the parliament.