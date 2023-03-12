AP: Biden questions massive Alaska oil project

March 13 - BLiTZ. US President Joe Biden will announce a ban or restriction on oil production in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, Associated Press reported. We are talking about an area of ​​6.5 million hectares.

It is reported that at first it is planned to limit the development of oil fields in the Arctic Ocean. And later, the US administration will work out new rules that will describe the use of natural resources from Alaska.

Such actions will make the Willow project unprofitable. With this program, America would be able to produce almost 200,000 barrels of oil per day. Such indicators account for 1.5% of all US oil production.

