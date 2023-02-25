News

AP: Over 600 people under investigation in Turkey for building collapses from earthquakes

By Desk Blitz
В Турции свыше 600 человек попали под следствие из-за обрушений зданий от землетрясения 6 февраля

February 25 – BLiTZ. In Turkey, at the moment, an investigation has been launched against 600 people associated with developers whose houses collapsed after a powerful earthquake, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

It is noted that 182 of them were taken into custody on the spot.

The Minister of Justice of the country, Bekir Bozdag, noted that inspections are ongoing, and the discovery of building collapses in some cases may serve as a reason for a criminal investigation by Turkish law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Turkey detains mayor of Nurdagi city Okkesh Kavak, most affected by earthquakes

February 25, 2023 at 04:35 pm

Experts said that the buildings and structures that collapsed after the earthquake were built using low-quality building materials and did not meet a number of state standards.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred on February 6, as a result of which almost 48,000 people died.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: