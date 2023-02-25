AP: Over 600 people under investigation in Turkey for building collapses from earthquakes

In Turkey, at the moment, an investigation has been launched against 600 people associated with developers whose houses collapsed after a powerful earthquake, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

It is noted that 182 of them were taken into custody on the spot.

The Minister of Justice of the country, Bekir Bozdag, noted that inspections are ongoing, and the discovery of building collapses in some cases may serve as a reason for a criminal investigation by Turkish law enforcement agencies.

Experts said that the buildings and structures that collapsed after the earthquake were built using low-quality building materials and did not meet a number of state standards.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred on February 6, as a result of which almost 48,000 people died.